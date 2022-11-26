Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wright leads SIU-Edwardsville over Kansas City 64-54

The Associated Press
November 26, 2022 10:52 pm
< a min read
      

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Shamar Wright had 16 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 64-54 win against Kansas City on Saturday night.

Wright added eight rebounds and three steals for the Cougars (5-2). Damarco Minor added 13 points with six rebounds. Jonathan Kurtas totaled eight points and nine rebounds.

The Kangaroos (3-6) were led by Allen David Mukeba Jr. with 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Shemarri Allen added 14 points and eight rebounds.

___

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Shamar Wright had 16 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 64-54 win against Kansas City on Saturday night.

Wright added eight rebounds and three steals for the Cougars (5-2). Damarco Minor added 13 points with six rebounds. Jonathan Kurtas totaled eight points and nine rebounds.

The Kangaroos (3-6) were led by Allen David Mukeba Jr. with 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Shemarri Allen added 14 points and eight rebounds.

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: In this exclusive ebook, we share pointers on establishing DevSecOps from the Army, GSA, NGA, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, OMB, VA and industry experts from Atlassian, Datadog, Invicti Security, Red Hat and Second Front Systems.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News