On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wright scores 13 as NC Central knocks off Gardner-Webb 58-53

The Associated Press
November 26, 2022 5:57 pm
< a min read
      

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Justin Wright scored 13 points as North Carolina Central beat Gardner-Webb 58-53 on Saturday.

Wright also added seven rebounds for the Eagles (3-3). Ja’Darius Harris finished 6 of 9 from the field to add 13 points. Eric Boone was 2 of 7 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points.

Anthony Selden led the Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-5) in scoring,...

READ MORE

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Justin Wright scored 13 points as North Carolina Central beat Gardner-Webb 58-53 on Saturday.

Wright also added seven rebounds for the Eagles (3-3). Ja’Darius Harris finished 6 of 9 from the field to add 13 points. Eric Boone was 2 of 7 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points.

Anthony Selden led the Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-5) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks. Caleb Robinson added 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

___

        Insight by Genesys: Federal News Network reporters take a look at efforts at Customs and Border Protection, the Defense Information Systems Agency and the Veterans Affairs Department to share insights on how agencies are tackling the CX challenge.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|2 Threat Exposure Management Solutions...
12|2 Government Guide to Process Mining -...
12|2 Doing Business with GSA
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories