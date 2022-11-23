On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Wright State defeats Weber State 87-65

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022 6:32 pm
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Brandon Noel scored 23 points as Wright State beat Weber State 87-65 on Wednesday night.

Noel also contributed seven rebounds for the Raiders (5-2). Trey Calvin added 14 points while finishing 7 of 9 from the floor, and he also had 10 assists. Alex Huibregste recorded 13 points and was 5 of 7 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).

The Wildcats (2-4) were led in scoring by Steven Verplancken Jr., who...

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

