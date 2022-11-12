On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Yale hands Princeton first defeat, 24-20

The Associated Press
November 12, 2022 3:32 pm
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Nolan Grooms passed for a touchdown and ran for another in a 17-point third quarter and Yale handed Princeton its first defeat, 24-20, on Saturday.

The victory denied Princeton (8-1, 5-1) the chance to at least clinch a share of its second straight Ivy League title and boosted Yale (7-2, 5-1) into a first-place tie. Princeton, ranked 16th in the FCS coaches poll, plays Penn, and Yale faces Harvard in next week’s finales.

Grooms threw a 14-yard scoring pass to Chase Nenad for a 14-all tie early in the third quarter, Jack Bosman’s 44-yard field goal just cleared the crossbar for the lead and Groom’s 19-yard run had Yale ahead 24-14 heading into the final quarter.

Stenstrom and Carson Bobo connected on a 22-yard score in the fourth quarter but the extra-point try was blocked. Brandon Benn picked off Stenstrom for the second time at the Yale 10 with 3:27 remaining. Princeton’s final possession began with 1:35 left and ended at the Yale 15 with an incomplete pass into the end zone on the game’s final play.

Grooms rushed for 152 yards and Joshua Pitsenberger 108 more.

Stenstrom was 34-of-52 passing for 367 yards with three TDs but also the two picks. Dylan Classi had 139 yards receiving with 10 catches, including a score.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

