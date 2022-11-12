Trending:
Yoder scores 20 as Navy knocks off Princeton 74-73

The Associated Press
November 12, 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Sean Yoder had 20 points in Navy’s 74-73 victory over Princeton on Friday.

Yoder also had five rebounds for the Midshipmen (2-0). Tyler Nelson scored 17 points, shooting 7 for 14, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Daniel Deaver finished with 10 points.

The Midshipmen led by 20 points at halftime and their lead was 74-70 with 26 seconds remaining. Princeton’s Matt Allocco hit a 3-pointer, Yoder missed two free throws with 3 seconds left and Allocco missed a running 35-footer at the buzzer.

The Tigers (0-2) were led by Keeshawn Kellman, who scored 20 points. Allocco added 19 points and nine rebounds. Tosan Evbuomwan put up 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Both teams play again on Monday. Navy visits Coppin State and Princeton travels to play UMBC.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
