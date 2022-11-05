On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Youngstown beats Illinois State 19-17 with late TD

The Associated Press
November 5, 2022 6:42 pm
< a min read
      

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Mitch Davidson hit Bryce Oliver for a 12-yard touchdown with five seconds left to give Youngstown State a 19-17 win over Illinois State on Saturday.

The Penguins (6-3, 4-2 Missouri Valley Conference) had 64 yards of offense in the second half before going 80 yards in eight plays, including a fourth-down conversion, plus a defensive holding penalty.

The play before the touchdown Oliver dropped a pass in the end zone. After...

READ MORE

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Mitch Davidson hit Bryce Oliver for a 12-yard touchdown with five seconds left to give Youngstown State a 19-17 win over Illinois State on Saturday.

The Penguins (6-3, 4-2 Missouri Valley Conference) had 64 yards of offense in the second half before going 80 yards in eight plays, including a fourth-down conversion, plus a defensive holding penalty.

The play before the touchdown Oliver dropped a pass in the end zone. After the touchdown Youngstown State went for two points.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse, in his first start, ran for a pair of touchdowns as the Redbirds (5-4, 3-3) took a 17-13 lead at the half. However, all five second-half possessions ended in punts, the last putting the Penguins on their 20 with 1:06 to play.

        Federal News Network's Open Season Exchange: Want to know what to consider when evaluating plans or weighing changes? Find out from OPM and benefits experts what you need to know as you make your health and dental benefits selections for the coming year.

Rittenhouse was 7 of 14 for 103 yards and was the leading rushing with 81 on 10 keepers. He went for a 42-yard touchdown on his first snap.

Davidson was 10 of 19 for 143 yards and had a rushing touchdown. Jaleel McLaughlin ran for 95 yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|11 Military Airlift and Air-to-Air...
11|11 Pre-Award: How To Prepare An Offer
11|11 The Gartner Top 10 Success Factors...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories