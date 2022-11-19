Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Youngstown State defeats UCSD 73-54

The Associated Press
November 19, 2022 8:27 pm
< a min read
      

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Dwayne Cohill’s 18 points helped Youngstown State defeat UCSD 73-54 on Saturday night.

Cohill finished 8 of 12 from the field for the Penguins (4-1). Bryce McBride scored 16 points while going 5 of 5 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. Malek Green recorded 14 points and was 6 of 11 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

J’Raan Brooks finished with 12 points and...

READ MORE

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Dwayne Cohill’s 18 points helped Youngstown State defeat UCSD 73-54 on Saturday night.

Cohill finished 8 of 12 from the field for the Penguins (4-1). Bryce McBride scored 16 points while going 5 of 5 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. Malek Green recorded 14 points and was 6 of 11 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

J’Raan Brooks finished with 12 points and nine rebounds for the Tritons (1-4). Justin DeGraaf added nine points and six rebounds for UCSD. Francis Nwaokorie also recorded eight points and three steals.

___

        Insight by Genesys: Federal News Network reporters take a look at efforts at Customs and Border Protection, the Defense Information Systems Agency and the Veterans Affairs Department to share insights on how agencies are tackling the CX challenge.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News