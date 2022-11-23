Trending:
Zarzuela puts up 21 as Central Michigan wins 82-66

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022 5:52 pm
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif (AP) — Jesse Zarzuela scored 21 points as Central Michigan beat Cal State Northridge 82-66 on Wednesday.

Zarzuela shot 8 for 13, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Chippewas (2-3). Brian Taylor was 8-of-15 shooting in scoring 19 points. Kevin Miller was 6-of-12 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points, while adding six assists.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif (AP) — Jesse Zarzuela scored 21 points as Central Michigan beat Cal State Northridge 82-66 on Wednesday.

Zarzuela shot 8 for 13, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Chippewas (2-3). Brian Taylor was 8-of-15 shooting in scoring 19 points. Kevin Miller was 6-of-12 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points, while adding six assists.

Atin Wright finished with 21 points for the Matadors (1-4). De’Sean Allen-Eikens added 13 points and four assists for CSU Northridge. Dionte Bostick had seven points, eight rebounds and six assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

