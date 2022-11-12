On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Zion Williamson scores 26 as Pelicans beat Rockets 119-106

The Associated Press
November 12, 2022 11:12 pm
2 min read
      

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 26 points and Brandon Ingram iced the game with six points in a 13-0 run in the final 2:07 to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 119-106 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.

The Pelicans led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter only to fall behind by eight early in the fourth quarter. Kevin Porter Jr. tied the game at 106...

READ MORE

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 26 points and Brandon Ingram iced the game with six points in a 13-0 run in the final 2:07 to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 119-106 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.

The Pelicans led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter only to fall behind by eight early in the fourth quarter. Kevin Porter Jr. tied the game at 106 with 2:58 left, but New Orleans scored the game’s final 13 points.

Jose Alvarado came off the bench to spark the Pelicans’ rally with 12 points, five assists and three steals, and Larry Nance Jr. added 22. Ingram finished with 20.

Houston was paced by Jalen Green with 33 points and Porter with 23 points.

        Insight by Appian: Exclusive new survey shares perspective on the IT tools in use by employees on the frontlines in government procurement and contracting organizations — and the challenges in moving to modern systems and workflows.

The Rockets trailed 78-60 after Herb Jones made a layup with 7:24 left in the third quarter, but they closed the period on a 27-6 run before a final layup by Nance to take an 87-86 lead into the final quarter. Green was the catalyst with 13 points in the run, including three 3-pointers.

Williamson went 4-of-4 from the field in a 13-point first half and dished out four assists as the Pelicans built an 18-point, second-quarter lead and coasted to a 63-50 halftime edge. Larry Nance Jr. came off the bench to score 12 points in 12 minutes, including 3-pointers from the left and right corners. Ingram added 11 points in the half.

The Rockets stayed within striking distance by outrebounding the Pelicans 23-13 in the first half, but they committed 11 turnovers to blunt their offensive effectiveness. Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green had 14 points each in the first half.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host the LA Clippers on Monday after playing 10 of their first 13 on the road.

Pelicans: Host Memphis on Tuesday in the third of six consecutive home games.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News