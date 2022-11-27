Zubac scores 31, pulls down 29 boards; Clippers beat Pacers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ivica Zubac scored a season-high 31 points and pulled down a career-best 29 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the second half to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-100 on Sunday. Zubac had the most rebounds in an NBA game this season and was one board away from the league’s fourth 30-point/30-rebound rebound game and first since 2018 when he fouled out with 3:40 remaining. Norman Powell added... READ MORE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ivica Zubac scored a season-high 31 points and pulled down a career-best 29 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the second half to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-100 on Sunday.

Zubac had the most rebounds in an NBA game this season and was one board away from the league’s fourth 30-point/30-rebound rebound game and first since 2018 when he fouled out with 3:40 remaining.

Norman Powell added 19 points and Terance Mann 14 for the Clippers, who are still without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Jalen Smith scored a career-high 23 points for the Pacers, while Tyrese Haliburton added 15 and T.J. McConnell 14.

Zubac, a sixth-year center from Croatia, also is the first Clippers player since DeAndre Jordan in 2018 to have a game with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds. Zubac is the 12th player in franchise history with a 20/20 game.

It was the second-most rebounds in a Clippers game since 1981, according to SportRadar. Michael Cage had the most with 30 in a 1988 game against Seattle.

Zubac was 14 of 17 from the field, including three dunks, and 3 of 3 on free throws in 31 minutes. He had 14 points in the first quarter, which was a career high for him in any period.

Los Angeles led 59-57 at halftime and was up 65-62 with 8:28 remaining in the third quarter before going on a 16-3 run over a five-minute span to break it open. Marcus Morris Sr. had six points during the run and Zubac added four.

The Clippers’ largest lead was 20 early in the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Buddy Hield, who came into the game second in the league with 69 3-pointers, was 1 of 9 beyond the arc and finished with 10 points.

Clippers: Morris scored 13 points while John Wall and Moses Brown added 10 apiece off the bench.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Remain in Los Angeles to face the Lakers Monday.

Clippers: Travel to Portland on Tuesday.

