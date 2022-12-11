Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Agee, Curtis send Bowling Green over Hampton 86-72

The Associated Press
December 11, 2022 6:57 pm
< a min read
      

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Rashaun Agee and Samari Curtis scored 14 points apiece and Bowling Green cruised past Hampton 86-72 on Sunday night.

Agee added eight rebounds for the Falcons (4-5) and Curtis handed out seven assists. Isaac Elsasser sank 4 of 5 shots from 3-point range and scored 13.

The Pirates (3-7) were led by Marquis Godwin with 19 points and two blocks. Jordan Nesbitt added 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Russell Dean...

READ MORE

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Rashaun Agee and Samari Curtis scored 14 points apiece and Bowling Green cruised past Hampton 86-72 on Sunday night.

Agee added eight rebounds for the Falcons (4-5) and Curtis handed out seven assists. Isaac Elsasser sank 4 of 5 shots from 3-point range and scored 13.

The Pirates (3-7) were led by Marquis Godwin with 19 points and two blocks. Jordan Nesbitt added 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Russell Dean had 13 points and nine assists.

___

        Insight by LookingGlass: What do the Energy Department, Federal Housing Finance Agency, National Institute of Standards and Technology and Veterans Affairs Department all have in common? They see opportunities on the path toward zero trust, and they’re seizing them. Download to read more!

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News