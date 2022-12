NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published November 30, 2022, about an antisemitic film available on Amazon, The Associated Press misquoted company CEO Andy Jassy. He said Amazon customers “do a pretty good job of warning people when there’s objectionable content,” not “customers do a good job of monitoring other people.”

