Amoore’s triple-double lifts No. 9 Va Tech over Nebraska

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Georgia Amoore had 24 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the first triple-double in Virginia Tech history as the No. 9 Hokies beat Nebraska 85-54 on Thursday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Elizabeth Kitley added 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Hokies (7-0), who were playing their first game as a top-10 team since reaching No. 9 on Feb. 22, 1999.

The team shot 50.8% from the field and made 10 3-pointers.

Virginia Tech used a 9-0 run midway through the first quarter to grab a double-digit lead and then a 20-0 run in the second half to blow out the Cornhuskers. The Hokies led by double digits the entire second half.

Isabelle Bourne paced Nebraska (5-3) with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

TAKEAWAYS

Nebraska: Two of the Cornhuskers’ three losses this season are to top-15 teams (No. 9 Virginia Tech, No. 13 Creighton), and in all three losses, they shot worse than 35% from the floor. They face another challenge Sunday when they open Big Ten play at No. 20 Maryland.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies are an experienced and deep team and should be a tough out in ACC play. They have an interesting matchup at Tennessee coming up in a game that will be their first true road test of the season.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers play at No. 20 Maryland on Sunday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies play at Tennessee on Sunday.

