Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Anderson’s 18 lead FGCU over Florida International 74-65

The Associated Press
December 4, 2022 9:03 pm
< a min read
      

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Zach Anderson’s 18 points helped FGCU defeat Florida International 74-65 on Sunday night.

Anderson had 13 rebounds for the Eagles (7-2). Caleb Catto scored 14 points and added five assists and four steals. Chase Johnston shot 4 for 11, including 3 for 10 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Mohamed Sanogo led the way for the Panthers (4-4) with 23 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Dashon...

READ MORE

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Zach Anderson’s 18 points helped FGCU defeat Florida International 74-65 on Sunday night.

Anderson had 13 rebounds for the Eagles (7-2). Caleb Catto scored 14 points and added five assists and four steals. Chase Johnston shot 4 for 11, including 3 for 10 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Mohamed Sanogo led the way for the Panthers (4-4) with 23 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Dashon Gittens added 12 points for Florida International. Arturo Dean also recorded eight points and two steals.

___

        Insight by LookingGlass: What do the Energy Department, Federal Housing Finance Agency, National Institute of Standards and Technology and Veterans Affairs Department all have in common? They see opportunities on the path toward zero trust, and they’re seizing them. Download to read more!

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|11 Fireside Chat with the Commander of the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories