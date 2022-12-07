Trending:
Andrews, No. 19 Baylor women cruise past UT Arlington 91-36

The Associated Press
December 7, 2022 10:02 pm
WACO, Texas (AP) — Sarah Andrews scored 20 points, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had a double-double and No. 19 Baylor coasted to a 91-36 win over UT Arlington on Wednesday night.

Jana Van Gytenbeek added 15 points and Caitlin Bickle had 13 for the Bears (7-2). Littlepage-Buggs had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bears were 11 of 21 from 3-point range (52%) and shot 56.5% overall. They turned 28 turnovers into 29 points.

Taleyah Jones...

Bickle scored five points in an 11-0 run in the first quarter, the longest string the Bears put together. Littlepage-Buggs closed the quarter with a layup for a 19-8 lead and she followed a Bickle layup and Andrews 3 to open the second quarter for a 25-9 lead.

It was 40-16 at halftime and 66-25 after three quarters.

Baylor is home against Tennessee State on Dec. 15 before meeting No. 12 Arizona in Dallas on the 18th.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Top Stories