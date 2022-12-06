On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 17

The Associated Press
December 6, 2022 4:28 pm
< a min read
      

Highlights from the 17th day of the World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Insight by LookingGlass: What do the Energy Department, Federal Housing Finance Agency, National Institute of Standards and Technology and Veterans Affairs Department all have in common? They see opportunities on the path toward zero trust, and they’re seizing them. Download to read more!

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|12 2022 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|12 Warfighters in Action: Col. Sheffield,...
12|12 Elastic at DoDIIS Worldwide 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories