On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 20

The Associated Press
December 13, 2022 4:43 pm
< a min read
      

Highlights from the 20th day of the World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Insight by LookingGlass: What do the Energy Department, Federal Housing Finance Agency, National Institute of Standards and Technology and Veterans Affairs Department all have in common? They see opportunities on the path toward zero trust, and they’re seizing them. Download to read more!

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|19 EC-Council SOC Analyst Training -...
12|19 Education 2.0 Conference
12|19 New Year, New Goal: Setting Your 2023...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories