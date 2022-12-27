Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP source: Eovaldi agrees to multiyear deal with Rangers

STEPHEN HAWKINS
December 27, 2022 8:09 pm
1 min read
      

Veteran right-hander and Texas native Nathan Eovaldi has agreed to a two-year contract with the Rangers that includes a vesting option for an additional season, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday night on condition of anonymity because the deal was not finalized and the club had not announced the move.

Eovaldi, who was born in Houston, has pitched for five teams over...

READ MORE

Veteran right-hander and Texas native Nathan Eovaldi has agreed to a two-year contract with the Rangers that includes a vesting option for an additional season, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday night on condition of anonymity because the deal was not finalized and the club had not announced the move.

Eovaldi, who was born in Houston, has pitched for five teams over 11 big league seasons. He spent the past 4 1/2 seasons with the Boston Red Sox. He was 6-3 with a 3.87 ERA in 20 starts in 2022, after an All-Star season in 2021 when he was 11-9 with a 3.75 ERA in 32 starts.

The agreement with Eovaldi comes after the Rangers signed two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob DeGrom to a $185 million, five-year deal this month.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders at Customs and Border Protection, Education, FDIC and USCIS along with experts from Crowdstrike, Okta and Zscaler share their thinking on how to layer in security for zero trust while also minimizing friction on users.

Texas also signed Andrew Heaney to a $25 million, two-year contract in free agency, acquired Jake Odorizzi in a trade with Atlanta, and retained All-Star left-hander Martin Pérez with a $19.65 million qualifying offer. The Rangers signed right-hander Jon Gray to a $56 million, four-year deal last winter at the same time they added the half-billion dollar middle infield of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.

__

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|3 Strengthening Security Program Outcomes...
1|3 Update CylancePROTECT 3 to Automate and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories