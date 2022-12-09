Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
December 9, 2022 2:23 am
< a min read
      

Dec. 2 – Dec. 8

A week in which fans celebrated and commiserated as their teams competed in soccer’s World Cup in Qatar, Russian shelling continued in the Donetsk region of Ukraine and the sculpted Apollo’s Chariot Fountain was lifted out of the gardens of the Palace of Versailles for restoration. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa....

READ MORE

Dec. 2 – Dec. 8

A week in which fans celebrated and commiserated as their teams competed in soccer’s World Cup in Qatar, Russian shelling continued in the Donetsk region of Ukraine and the sculpted Apollo’s Chariot Fountain was lifted out of the gardens of the Palace of Versailles for restoration. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Madrid Photographer Bernat Armangue.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

        Insight by Splunk: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss data and the concept of observability with agency and industry leaders.

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|15 Nevada Digital Government Summit
12|15 Dashboard in a Day - P3 Adaptive
12|15 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories