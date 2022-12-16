On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
December 16, 2022 3:06 am
Dec. 8 – Dec. 15

From snowfall in Britain and Germany to the Masai Olympics in Kenya and Moroccan soccer fans in Morocco and France celebrating their team’s success, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Pavel Golovkin in Tallinn, Estonia.

Follow AP visual journalism:

