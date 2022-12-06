Trending:
Appalachian State defeats Carlow 103-43

The Associated Press
December 6, 2022
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — CJ Huntley and Justin Abson had 12 points each in Appalachian State’s 103-43 win over Carlow on Tuesday night.

Huntley also added eight rebounds for the Mountaineers (6-4). Abson shot 6 of 6 from the field. Terence Harcum recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Nehemiah Brazil led the way for the Celtics with 13 points. Byron Gaskins added 11 points for...

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

