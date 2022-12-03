On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Army defeats Wagner 75-64

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 3:37 pm
< a min read
      

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Rucker’s 15 points helped Army defeat Wagner 75-64 on Saturday.

Rucker added five rebounds and five assists for the Black Knights (4-5). Chris Mann also scored 15 points, shooting 3 for 8 from the field and 9 of 10 from the free throw line. Coleton Benson added 12 points.

Delonnie Hunt led the Seahawks (4-3) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and six rebounds. Jahbril Price-Noel added 10 points...

READ MORE

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Rucker’s 15 points helped Army defeat Wagner 75-64 on Saturday.

Rucker added five rebounds and five assists for the Black Knights (4-5). Chris Mann also scored 15 points, shooting 3 for 8 from the field and 9 of 10 from the free throw line. Coleton Benson added 12 points.

Delonnie Hunt led the Seahawks (4-3) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and six rebounds. Jahbril Price-Noel added 10 points for Wagner. Brandon Brown put up nine points, eight rebounds and five steals.

___

        Insight by Rubrik: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss zero trust in 2023 and beyond with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|9 ICS Consequence-Driven Incident...
12|9 A Complimentary Webinar featuring Ed...
12|9 Ask the Expert: The Gartner Top...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories