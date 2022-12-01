Ashworth scores 27 as Utah State defeats Utah Tech 86-81

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Steven Ashworth scored 27 points off of the bench to help lead Utah State over Utah Tech 86-81 on Thursday night. Ashworth shot 9 for 14, including 7 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Aggies (6-0). Taylor Funk added 20 points while shooting 6 for 12 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds and seven... READ MORE

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Steven Ashworth scored 27 points off of the bench to help lead Utah State over Utah Tech 86-81 on Thursday night.

Ashworth shot 9 for 14, including 7 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Aggies (6-0). Taylor Funk added 20 points while shooting 6 for 12 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds and seven assists. Daniel Akin recorded 15 points and shot 6 of 7 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line. The Aggies extended their winning streak to six games.

Cameron Gooden led the Trailblazers (3-5) in scoring, finishing with 29 points and five assists. Dancell Leter added 17 points and two steals for Utah Tech. In addition, Noa Gonsalves finished with 15 points.

Funk scored 12 points in the first half for Utah State, who went into halftime tied 36-36 with Utah Tech. Ashworth’s 16-point second half helped Utah State finish off the five-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

