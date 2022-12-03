On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Ayers puts up 22, Bowling Green holds off Morgan State 86-76

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 5:22 pm
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Leon Ayers III had 22 points in Bowling Green’s 86-76 win over Morgan State on Saturday.

Ayers had three steals for the Falcons (3-5). Samari Curtis scored 18 points and Rashaun Agee added 17.

The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Falcons.

Malik Miller led the way for the Bears (3-6) with 24 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. Morgan State got 22 points from Isaiah Burke. Khalil Turner had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 .

      
