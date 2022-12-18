Trending:
Sports News

Balanced No. 16 Oregon women throttle Charleston 97-33

The Associated Press
December 18, 2022 5:07 pm
1 min read
      

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Te-Hina Paopao, Endyia Rogers and Ahlise Hurst all scored 15 points, and No. 16 Oregon shut down one of the nation’s top offenses, routing Charleston 97-33 on Sunday.

Charleston, averaging 77.8 points per game, scored 12 points in the middle two quarters and shot 20% for the game. In picking up their fifth consecutive win, the Ducks had five players in double-figure scoring, made 15 3-pointers and committed only eight turnovers.

Grace VanSlooten added 13 points, Chance Gray had 10 points and six assists and Phillipina Kyei had 13 rebounds for the Ducks (9-1).

Oregon led 40-15 at halftime, then the Ducks hit their first six shots of the third quarter, including two 3-pointers, and scored 17 points in the first 4:20 of the period. Oregon went on to score 27 points in the third and led 67-24 heading into what would be a 30-point fourth quarter. The margin reached 61 points when Rogers made a layup with 2:27 remaining, then Hurst finished off the scoring with a 3-pointer 40 seconds later.

Oregon shot 58.6% for the game despite going 4 for 15 in the second quarter. The Ducks made 15 of 30 3-pointers, led by Hurst who made 4 of 8 from distance.

Charleston’s high-scoring freshman, Jazmyn Stone scored 11 points, well below her season average of 16.7 points per game. She made 5 of 19 shots. Jada Logan led the Cougars (5-5) with 13 points but shot 5-for-18.

It was Oregon’s second consecutive victory of 50-plus points. The Ducks defeated Eastern Washington 88-38 last Thursday.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Top Stories