Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bates scores 22 as Butler beats Yale 71-61

The Associated Press
December 6, 2022 9:37 pm
< a min read
      

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Manny Bates scored 22 points as Butler beat Yale 71-61 on Tuesday night.

Bates added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-3). Jayden Taylor scored 14 points while shooting 3 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds and three steals. Simas Lukosius shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

...

READ MORE

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Manny Bates scored 22 points as Butler beat Yale 71-61 on Tuesday night.

Bates added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-3). Jayden Taylor scored 14 points while shooting 3 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds and three steals. Simas Lukosius shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Bulldogs (8-2) were led in scoring by EJ Jarvis and Bez Mbeng, who finished with 14 points each. August Mahoney also had nine points.

Butler entered halftime up 37-28.

        Insight by Leidos: As the Intelligence Community blends open source and public data with its own intel, balancing the use and development of AI tools to analyze data, and strategies for sharing data appropriately across classified teams, creates new challenges. Download this executive briefing to read more!

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|13 Oklahoma Digital Government Summit
12|13 Empower the Modern A&E Leader
12|13 Get Seven Days Advance Notice With...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories