Beagle’s 17 lead Albany (NY) past LIU 76-59

The Associated Press
December 14, 2022 9:42 pm
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Beagle had 17 points and Albany (N.Y.) beat LIU 76-59 on Wednesday night.

Beagle had six rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Great Danes (4-8). Aaron Reddish scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. shot 3 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Sharks (1-9)...

The Sharks (1-9) were led in scoring by Marko Maletic, who finished with 22 points. Jacob Johnson added nine points for LIU. In addition, Tre Wood had seven points, eight assists and three steals. The loss was the Sharks’ eighth straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

