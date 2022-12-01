On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Belgium coach Martinez leaving team after World Cup exit

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Roberto Martinez is leaving as coach of Belgium’s national team following Thursday’s World Cup exit.

“That was my last game for the national team,” Martinez said after a 0-0 draw with Croatia led to the team’s elimination from the tournament in Qatar.

Martinez coached Belgium to a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup. He was in charge of the team for six years.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

