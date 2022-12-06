Trending:
Sports News

Bellarmine secures 86-45 victory over Wabash

The Associated Press
December 6, 2022 10:52 pm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jaylen Fairman scored 16 points as Bellarmine beat Wabash 86-45 on Tuesday night.

Fairman shot 6 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Knights (4-6). Ben Johnson scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Sam Devault was 4-of-4 shooting (3 for 3 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

Styles McCorkle led the way for the Little Giants (0-1) with 10 points. Wabash also got nine points from Ahmoni Jones. Sam Comer also put up seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories