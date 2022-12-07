Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Blackshear’s 22 help Nevada knock off Pepperdine 85-77

The Associated Press
December 7, 2022 1:52 am
< a min read
      

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Kenan Blackshear had 22 points in Nevada’s 85-77 win against Pepperdine on Tuesday.

Blackshear was 7 of 15 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Wolf Pack (8-2). Jarod Lucas scored 18 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line. Tyler Powell recorded 10 points and finished...

READ MORE

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Kenan Blackshear had 22 points in Nevada’s 85-77 win against Pepperdine on Tuesday.

Blackshear was 7 of 15 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Wolf Pack (8-2). Jarod Lucas scored 18 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line. Tyler Powell recorded 10 points and finished 4 of 4 from the field.

Mike Mitchell Jr. led the way for the Waves (5-3) with 18 points. Maxwell Lewis added 18 points for Pepperdine. Houston Mallette also had 15 points.

Lucas scored seven points in the first half and Nevada went into the break trailing 39-37. Blackshear scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Nevada to an eight-point victory.

        Insight by GEHA: Get helpful pointers as you make 2023 FEHB selections this open season! In our exclusive Federal News Network ebook, we share details on what’s changing and what’s new, along with tips from benefits experts and links to OPM resources. Download it now!

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|13 Oklahoma Digital Government Summit
12|13 Empower the Modern A&E Leader
12|13 Get Seven Days Advance Notice With...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories