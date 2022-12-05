Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Blake scores 20, Green Bay beats IUPUI 68-61

The Associated Press
December 5, 2022 2:17 pm
< a min read
      

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Zae Blake scored 20 points to help Green Bay defeat IUPUI 68-61 on Monday.

Blake added three steals for the Phoenix (1-7). Clarence Cummings III scored 16 points, going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 2 for 5 from the line. Garren Davis recorded 13 points and shot 3 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the...

READ MORE

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Zae Blake scored 20 points to help Green Bay defeat IUPUI 68-61 on Monday.

Blake added three steals for the Phoenix (1-7). Clarence Cummings III scored 16 points, going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 2 for 5 from the line. Garren Davis recorded 13 points and shot 3 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line.

The Jaguars (1-8) were led in scoring by Vincent Brady II, who finished with 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Amhad Jarrard added 12 points and Jlynn Counter had nine points, eight rebounds and two steals.

___

        Insight by Rubrik: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss zero trust in 2023 and beyond with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|11 Fireside Chat with the Commander of the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories