Boise State secures 90-54 win over Eastern Oregon

The Associated Press
December 6, 2022 11:57 pm
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tyson Degenhart scored 19 points as Boise State beat Eastern Oregon 90-54 on Tuesday night.

Degenhart was 7-of-7 shooting, including 3 for 3 from distance, and went 2 for 5 from the line for the Broncos (7-2). Sadraque NgaNga scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Mohamed Sylla recorded 12 points and shot 5 of 5 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line. The Broncos picked up their sixth straight victory.

Malachi Afework led the way for the Mountaineers with 15 points. Eastern Oregon also got seven points from Justin Jeske.

Boise State entered halftime up 45-25. Degenhart paced the team in scoring in the first half with 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

