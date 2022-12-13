Boise State takes down New Orleans for eighth straight win

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Kobe Young’s 16 points off of the bench helped Boise State to a 91-50 victory against New Orleans on Tuesday night for the Broncos’ eighth straight win. Young was 5 of 8 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Broncos (9-2). Max Rice added 12 points while going 5 of 8 (2 for 4 from distance), and he also had eight... READ MORE

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Kobe Young’s 16 points off of the bench helped Boise State to a 91-50 victory against New Orleans on Tuesday night for the Broncos’ eighth straight win.

Young was 5 of 8 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Broncos (9-2). Max Rice added 12 points while going 5 of 8 (2 for 4 from distance), and he also had eight rebounds. Naje Smith was 3 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds and three steals.

Jordan Johnson led the Privateers (2-7) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse added 10 points for New Orleans. In addition, Marquez Cooper finished with nine points and three steals.

Boise State entered halftime up 42-28.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.