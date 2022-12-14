Bolon scores 16 as Charleston takes down Stetson 65-60

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Dalton Bolon scored 16 points to help Charleston defeat Stetson 65-60 on Wednesday night. Bolon added three steals for the Cougars (11-1). Ryan Larson shot 3 for 6 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line to add 14 points. Pat Robinson III shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. The Cougars extended their... READ MORE

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Dalton Bolon scored 16 points to help Charleston defeat Stetson 65-60 on Wednesday night.

Bolon added three steals for the Cougars (11-1). Ryan Larson shot 3 for 6 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line to add 14 points. Pat Robinson III shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. The Cougars extended their winning streak to 10 games.

Josh Smith led the Hatters (5-4) in scoring, finishing with 11 points and two blocks. Stephan D. Swenson added 10 points for Stetson. In addition, Mahamadou Diawara had eight points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

