Bolon scores 16 as Charleston takes down Stetson 65-60

The Associated Press
December 14, 2022 9:27 pm
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Dalton Bolon scored 16 points to help Charleston defeat Stetson 65-60 on Wednesday night.

Bolon added three steals for the Cougars (11-1). Ryan Larson shot 3 for 6 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line to add 14 points. Pat Robinson III shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. The Cougars extended their winning streak to 10 games.

Josh Smith led the Hatters (5-4) in scoring, finishing with 11 points and two blocks. Stephan D. Swenson added 10 points for Stetson. In addition, Mahamadou Diawara had eight points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

