Brazil coach sends message of support to Pelé from World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil coach Tite sent a message of support to Pelé from the World Cup on Thursday.

Pelé was hospitalized Tuesday in Sao Paulo to regulate the medication in his fight against a colon tumor, his daughter Kely Nascimento said. She added that there was “no emergency” concerning her 82-year-old father’s health.

“We all want to wish good health to Pelé,” Tite said in Qatar a day before Brazil’s next match against Cameroon.

Brazil, seeking its first World Cup title in two decades, reached the round of 16 after two group matches. The team needs a draw against Cameroon to finish first in Group G.

“(Pelé) is our biggest extraterrestrial representative,” Tite joked.

Pelé was listed in stable condition after arriving at the hospital “for a reevaluation of the chemotherapeutic treatment of the tumor.” The hospital said the former great “has full control of his vital functions” and was not taken to intensive or semi-intensive care units for treatment.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

