On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Brown’s 17 lead Coastal Carolina over Winthrop 86-81

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 4:37 pm
< a min read
      

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Linton Brown’s 17 points helped Coastal Carolina defeat Winthrop 86-81 on Saturday.

Brown was 5 of 10 shooting, including 4 for 8 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Chanticleers (4-3). Jomaru Brown scored 16 points and added five steals. Wilfried Lakayi added 15 points.

Sin’Cere McMahon led the Eagles (4-5) with 20 points. Winthrop got 16 points and eight rebounds from Kelton Talford. Toneari...

READ MORE

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Linton Brown’s 17 points helped Coastal Carolina defeat Winthrop 86-81 on Saturday.

Brown was 5 of 10 shooting, including 4 for 8 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Chanticleers (4-3). Jomaru Brown scored 16 points and added five steals. Wilfried Lakayi added 15 points.

Sin’Cere McMahon led the Eagles (4-5) with 20 points. Winthrop got 16 points and eight rebounds from Kelton Talford. Toneari Lane also had 16 points.

___

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News