Brown’s 20 lead Coastal Carolina over Regent 102-39

The Associated Press
December 10, 2022 5:27 pm
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jomaru Brown’s 20 points helped Coastal Carolina defeat Regent 102-39 on Saturday.

Brown had seven steals for the Chanticleers (5-4). Jimmy Nichols scored 16 points and added seven rebounds and three blocks. D.J. Basey shot 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds and three blocks.

Stanley Adjei led the Royals (0-4) finishing with 17 points, six rebounds and two steals. Joakim Marie-Joseph added six points and nine rebounds for Regent.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories