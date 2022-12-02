Trending:
Burton scores 24, Pitt beats N.C. State 68-60 in ACC opener

The Associated Press
December 2, 2022 9:15 pm
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jamarius Burton scored 24 points, Blake Hinson had 13 points and eight rebounds and Pittsburgh beat North Carolina State 68-60 on Friday night in an ACC opener.

Pittsburgh (6-3) won its fifth straight game after starting 1-3.

Nike Sibande made a long jumper with a foot on the 3-point line to extend Pittsburgh’s lead to 65-56 with 3:40 left and Burton rattled home another long jumper on Pitt’s next possession for...

Nike Sibande made a long jumper with a foot on the 3-point line to extend Pittsburgh’s lead to 65-56 with 3:40 left and Burton rattled home another long jumper on Pitt’s next possession for an 11-point lead.

Pitt center Federiko Federiko was left alone under the basket but missed a point-blank shot and Casey Morsell made a 3-pointer at the other end to make it 67-60 with 1:02 left. Hinson made 1 of 2 free throws at 23.7 and N.C. State didn’t foul after not hitting the rim on a 3-pointer.

Sibande, who averages 6.5 points per game, finished with 10 points for Pitt.

Burton and Hinson scored eight points apiece to help Pittsburgh take a 33-28 lead at halftime. The Panthers shot 54% from the floor before intermission, while the Wolfpack shot 29%. Terquavion Smith and reserve D.J. Burns Jr. scored 11 each for NC State.

Smith had 15 points, six rebounds and four assists and Burns added 13 points for N.C. State (7-2), which was 1-9 at home in ACC play last season.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Top Stories