Sports News

Calmese scores 31 as Lamar beats Our Lady of the Lake 91-56

The Associated Press
December 5, 2022 10:52 pm
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Nate Calmese's 31 points led Lamar over Our Lady of the Lake 91-56 on Monday night.

Calmese had five assists and five steals for the Cardinals (4-5). Cody Pennebaker scored 21 points while shooting 8 for 15, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds. Jakevion Buckley recorded 14 points and was 5 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 2 for 3...

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Nate Calmese’s 31 points led Lamar over Our Lady of the Lake 91-56 on Monday night.

Calmese had five assists and five steals for the Cardinals (4-5). Cody Pennebaker scored 21 points while shooting 8 for 15, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds. Jakevion Buckley recorded 14 points and was 5 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

The Saints were led in scoring by Daniel Helterhoff, who finished with 17 points and six rebounds. Ruben Monzon added 16 points and three steals for Our Lady of the Lake. Tommie Law also recorded five points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Sports News

Top Stories