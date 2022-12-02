Trending:
Carry’s 23 lead Kent State over South Dakota State 83-68

The Associated Press
December 2, 2022 9:57 pm
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry had 23 points in Kent State’s 83-68 win against South Dakota State on Friday night.

Carry was 10 of 16 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Golden Flashes (6-2). Malique Jacobs added 13 points while going 4 of 11 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had seven assists and five steals. Cli’Ron Hornbeak shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Zeke Mayo led the Jackrabbits (3-5) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Matthew Mors added 10 points for South Dakota State. In addition, William Kyle III finished with nine points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

