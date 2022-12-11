Trending:
Castaneda’s 23 help Akron take down Jackson State 85-72

The Associated Press
December 11, 2022 5:32 pm
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Xavier Castaneda had 23 points in Akron’s 85-72 win against Jackson State on Sunday.

Enrique Freeman scored 17 points and added nine rebounds, five assists, and three blocks for the Zips (5-4). Trendon Hankerson shot 5 for 9, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

Jamarcus Jones led the Tigers (1-8) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Keiveon Hunt added 10 points for Jackson State. In addition, Chase Adams had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

