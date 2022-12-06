Trending:
Ceaser scores 17 as Buffalo beat Saint John Fisher 91-53

The Associated Press
December 6, 2022 8:52 pm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Devin Ceaser’s 17 points helped Buffalo defeat Saint John Fisher 91-53 on Tuesday night.

Ceaser added four steals for the Bulls (5-4). Zid Powell shot 5 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Isaiah Adams recorded 12 points and was 4 of 8 shooting (3 for 7 from distance).

The Cardinals were led in scoring by Brendan Trapper, who finished with 15 points and two steals. Daniel Cook added 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

