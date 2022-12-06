Trending:
Central Arkansas beats Arkansas State 72-67

The Associated Press
December 6, 2022 11:32 pm
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Camren Hunter had 20 points in Central Arkansas’ 72-67 victory against Arkansas State on Tuesday night.

Hunter had seven rebounds and six assists for the Bears (5-4). Elias Cato scored 14 points while going 5 of 6 from the floor and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Collin Cooper recorded 13 points with three 3-pointers.

The Red Wolves (5-4) were led in scoring...

The Red Wolves (5-4) were led in scoring by Caleb Fields, who finished with 16 points and seven assists. Omar El-Sheikh added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Arkansas State. Markise Davis also had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories