Central Connecticut takes early lead, tops Manhattan, 78-67

The Associated Press
December 17, 2022 12:03 am
NEW YORK (AP) — Kellen Amos scored 20 points and lead four teammates into double-figure scoring as Central Connecticut built an early lead to top Manhattan, 78-67 on Friday night.

Jay Rodgers had 15 points and six assists for the Blue Devils (2-10) while Nigel Scantlebury and Abdul Momoh added 12 ands 11 points, respectively.

Ant Nelson hit 10 of 16 shots from the field and finished with 21 points to lead the Jaspers (3-7)....

Ant Nelson hit 10 of 16 shots from the field and finished with 21 points to lead the Jaspers (3-7). Samir Stewart went 7 for 7 from the free throw line and finished with 17 points.

