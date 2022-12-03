On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Charleston (SC) defeats Citadel 79-57

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 3:32 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ante Brzovic had 16 points in Charleston (SC)’s 79-57 win over Citadel on Saturday.

Brzovic had 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Cougars (8-1). Pat Robinson III was 4 of 8 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to add 12 points. Dalton Bolon recorded 11 points and was 4 of 13 shooting, including 1 for 9 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line....

READ MORE

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ante Brzovic had 16 points in Charleston (SC)’s 79-57 win over Citadel on Saturday.

Brzovic had 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Cougars (8-1). Pat Robinson III was 4 of 8 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to add 12 points. Dalton Bolon recorded 11 points and was 4 of 13 shooting, including 1 for 9 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line. The Cougars picked up their seventh straight win.

Madison Durr led the Bulldogs (5-4) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Citadel also got eight points, six rebounds and two blocks from Stephen Clark. In addition, AJ Smith finished with eight points.

___

        Insight by GDIT: During part 1 of this exclusive webinar series, moderator Tom Temin will discuss ICAM with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|9 ICS Consequence-Driven Incident...
12|9 A Complimentary Webinar featuring Ed...
12|9 Ask the Expert: The Gartner Top...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories