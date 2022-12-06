Trending:
Charleston (SC) defeats Presbyterian 67-62

The Associated Press
December 6, 2022 11:02 pm
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Ryan Larson’s 15 points helped Charleston defeat Presbyterian 67-62 on Tuesday night.

Larson had six rebounds for the Cougars (9-1). Raekwon Horton was 5 of 8 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 2 for 5 from the line to add 15 points. Pat Robinson III shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points. The Cougars extended their winning streak to eight games.

The Blue Hose (2-8) were led by Winston Hill, who posted 19 points. Marquis Barnett added 14 points for Presbyterian. In addition, Trevon Reddish had nine points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

