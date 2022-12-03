On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Christensen scores 20 as Utah Tech drops Weber State 77-65

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 11:57 pm
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Tanner Christensen’s 20 points helped Utah Tech defeat Weber State 77-65 on Saturday night.

Christensen had eight rebounds and five assists for the Trailblazers (4-5). Isaiah Pope scored 19 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line. Jacob Nicolds was 3 of 3 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Steven Verplancken Jr. led the Wildcats (2-6) with 15 points. Dillon Jones added 13 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Zahir Porter scored 12.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

