Clay’s 19 lead Tennessee State past Lipscomb 90-85

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jr. Clay’s 19 points helped Tennessee State defeat Lipscomb 90-85 on Sunday.

Clay also had five assists and three steals for the Tigers (6-4). Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. was 6 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 18 points. Christian Brown recorded 16 points.

Jacob Ognacevic led the Bisons (6-4) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Quincy Clark added 13 points for Lipscomb. Tommy Murr finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

