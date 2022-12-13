Trending:
Clayton has 20 in Iona’s 70-64 win over Princeton

The Associated Press
December 13, 2022 9:47 pm
UNION, N.J. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. had 20 points in Iona’s 70-64 win against Princeton on Tuesday night.

Clayton had six rebounds and five assists for the Gaels (7-2). Daniss Jenkins scored 20 points while going 7 of 16 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 4 for 6 from the line. Nelly Junior Joseph was 3 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish...

Clayton had six rebounds and five assists for the Gaels (7-2). Daniss Jenkins scored 20 points while going 7 of 16 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 4 for 6 from the line. Nelly Junior Joseph was 3 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Tigers (8-3) were led in scoring by Keeshawn Kellman, who finished with 16 points. Tosan Evbuomwan added 12 points and seven assists for Princeton. In addition, Blake Peters had 11 points. The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

