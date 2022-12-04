Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cohill scores 43 as Youngstown State tops Wright State 88-77

The Associated Press
December 4, 2022 4:12 pm
< a min read
      

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Dwayne Cohill scored a career-high 43 points and Youngstown State took down Wright State 88-77 on Sunday.

Cohill shot 16 for 19 from the floor (6 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Penguins (6-3). Malek Green scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Bryce McBride scored 12.

The Raiders (5-4) were led in scoring by Brandon Noel, who finished with 22 points,...

READ MORE

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Dwayne Cohill scored a career-high 43 points and Youngstown State took down Wright State 88-77 on Sunday.

Cohill shot 16 for 19 from the floor (6 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Penguins (6-3). Malek Green scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Bryce McBride scored 12.

The Raiders (5-4) were led in scoring by Brandon Noel, who finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and two steals. AJ Braun added 17 points and eight rebounds. Amari Davis had 14 points and four assists.

Cohill’s point total is the 13th best mark for a Penguin. John McElroy holds the record, scoring 72 in a win over Wayne State in the 1968-69 season.

        Insight by Splunk: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss data and the concept of observability with agency and industry leaders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|11 Fireside Chat with the Commander of the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories